‘Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul to ‘Detach’ From the Mormon Church Amid Domestic Violence Investigations

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has decided to detach herself from the Mormon Church amid domestic violence investigations.

Videos by Suggest

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Easter Sunday to announce her decision to step away from the Mormon Church and its teachings.

“Born and raised Mormon (LDS) and I’ll always have love and respect towards it,” she wrote. “I’ll even continue to go with my family at times … with that being said, it’s time to detach myself from it.”

Photo by Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram Stories

She further shared, “I strongly believe in Christ, God, the bible, the divine. I believe we are loved whether we are praying in [a] church building or from a bathroom floor at home. I’ve also experienced grace and love from amazing people that aren’t sure what they believe if at all and that’s okay too.”

Paul went on to add, “Point being there is more tout there to learn. And I’m writing this out as a release.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled. The decision was made after the release of her 2023 domestic violence video.

The clip showed Paul having a physical altercation with her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Amid the altercation, Paul is seen throwing barstools. One of the barstools hit Paul’s daughter, Indy.

The reality TV star was arrested and charged with the incident. However, despite the situation, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. Paul gave birth to Mortensen’s son, Ever, before the duo split in early 2025.

In late February, they were involved in another physical altercation, which led to law enforcement opening an investigation.

Paul Opened Up About the ‘Hell on Earth’ Experience She’s Been Having

Paul also posted on Instagram about the “Hell on Earth” experience she’s been having over the past month.

“The last 40 days felt like hell on earth,” she wrote. “Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all.”

She then declared, “And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying ‘I am with you’ which I can’t wait to share that part.

Paul then said she’s been praying since she was young and never “strayed away.” She then noted that she believes God wants everyone to ask for help.

“Especially during our lowest points,” she pointed out. “However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”