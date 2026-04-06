Politician Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband Arrested

Nancy Metayer, the vice mayor of Coral Springs, Florida, was found dead last week. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been arrested on suspicion of premeditated murder.

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In a statement to NBC News, the city of Coral Springs confirmed that Metayer’s body was discovered by law enforcement, who were conducting a wellness check after the politician missed scheduled meetings and was not responding to messages.

The Coral Springs Police Department has since launched an investigation and arrested the late politician’s husband.

The city stated that “it was determined the incident was domestic in nature” and there were no other suspects at this time. Along with premeditated murder, Bowen was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was accused of fatally shooting Metayer.

In a , the city officials mourned Metayer.

“We are heartbroken to share that Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer has died,” the post reads. “She was more than a public servant, she was a light in our community. Her leadership was grounded in compassion, strength, and an unwavering commitment to others. Her impact on Coral Springs is immeasurable, and her loss leaves a void in our hearts.”

The officials then added, “We ask our community to keep her family, loved ones, and all who are grieving in your thoughts and prayers. In this difficult time, we stand together as one city. We will carry her light, even in this darkness.”

During her political career, Metayer was the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve on the Coral Springs City Commission. She was first elected to the position in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024. She served as vice mayor for two terms.

Metayer’s Family Speaks Out

Following Metayer’s tragic passing, the politician’s family released a statement.

“Throughout her years in public office, she led with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering sense of purpose,” the statement reads. “She believed in bringing people together, listening to those she served, and working tirelessly to create positive change in her community.”

Metayer’s family further shared, “To us, she was a source of strength, wisdom, and love—someone who always put others before herself. “Her legacy will live on not only in the policies she helped shape, but in the countless lives she touched.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also issued a statement about Metayer’s passing.

“Nancy was not simply our Vice Chair of Haitian Outreach. She was a scientist. An environmentalist,” Fried stated. “A brilliant barrier-breaker who made history as the first Black and Haitian-American woman elected to the Coral Springs City Commission. “A Vice Mayor who showed up every single day for the people she served. She loved her community deeply and believed, with every fiber of her being, that a better and more equitable future was possible for all of us.”