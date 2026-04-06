White House Responds to Rumors About President Trump’s Health Following Unfounded Hospitalization Claims

Following X rumors that President Trump was hospitalized before Easter, the White House responded to the unsubstantiaed health speculation.

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In a post on X, White House communications director Steven Cheung slammed the rumors. “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” he wrote. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

“God Bless him,” he then added.

The White House then responded to the hospitalization gossip through its Rapid Response 47 X account. “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press).”

“Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,” the White House concluded.

The rumors started on Saturday after several social media users claimed to see road closures and potential flight restrictions over Walter Reed Medical Center, the primary medical facility for U.S. presidents.

However, the road closures and flight restrictions were never verified. CBS News White House correspondent Emma Nicholason posted that a “Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside.”

Per the White House, a single Marine stands guard outside the north entrance while the president is working in the West Wing.

President Trump Surfaces on Social Media Amid Health Concerns

Despite the rumors and gossip about his health, President Trump surfaced on social media on Easter Sunday with an eyebrow-raising post.

In the post, which was made on his Truth Social platform, Trump had a message for Iranian officials amid the U.S.-Iran conflict.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he declared. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—‘in Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Trump then added, “JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Following the start of the conflict, Iranian officials ordered the attack on oil and gas infrastructure in nearby countries. They then had the Strait of Hormuz closed to most maritime traffic.

In a press conference on Monday, Trump continued to threaten Iranian officials. “The entire country can be taken out in one night,” he stated. “And that night might be tomorrow night.”

He gave Iranian officials until Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. If the passage isn’t reopened, the U.S. will go after Iran’s infrastructure.

