Pam Bondi Speaks Out Following Her US Attorney General Position Departure

Following the news that she was ousted as US Attorney General, Pam Bondi has broken her silence.

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As previously reported, President Trump announced Bondi’s departure in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend,” the world leader stated. “Who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.”



After praising her, Trump revealed that Bondi has a “important new job in the private sector” and has stepped down.

“Our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General,” Trump added. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Not long after Trump’s announcement, Bondi took to her X account to speak out.

“Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about,” she shared. “And where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.”

She further shared, “Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

Bondi Shares Highlights of Her Time as US Attorney General

Along with speaking out about her departure from the White House, Bondi shared highlights of her time as US Attorney General.

“Since February 2025, we have secured the lowest murder rate in 125 years,” she revealed. “Secured first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, shattered domestic and transnational gangs across the country, taken custody of more than 90 key cartel figures, and won 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court.”

Despite her departure, Bondi had nothing but praise for President Trump. “I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.”

Before her time as US Attorney General, Bondi was the 37th Attorney General of Florida from 2011 to 2019. She was also part of the legal team that represented President Trump in his 2020 impeachment trial.