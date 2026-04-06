Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Her Lawsuit Against ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Justin Baldoni Was Dismissed

Days after her sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni was dismissed, Blake Lively speaks out about the ruling.

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In a statement on her Instagram Stories, Lively reflected on the lawsuit.

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit,” she stated, per NBC News. “But I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others.”

The actress also spoke about other potential victims, advising them to speak out about “retaliation and digital warfare.”

“The physical pain from digital violence is very real,” she continued. “It is abuse. And it’s everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools.”

Lively then added, “I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims. I know it’s a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it.”

Lively filed the lawsuit against Baldoni in late 2024. She claimed her It Ends With Us co-star had sexually harassed her during the film’s production. The actress further claimed that Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, had been involved in a retaliation scheme against her after she complained about the alleged misconduct.

In his court ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed out 10 of Lively’s 13 claims against Baldoni. Among the claims were harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. He did allow three other claims to proceed to trial, which is scheduled to start on May 18. These were breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

Lively supported the decision, stating she will get the opportunity to tell her “story in full.”

Baldoni’s Legal Team Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Alexandra Shapiro and Jonathan Bach, two of Baldoni’s attorneys, released a statement about the ruling.

“These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law, and voluminous evidence that was provided,” the statement reads. “What’s left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court.”

Lively’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, further spoke out about the ruling. He stated that Lively “provided evidence to go to trial on her core claims.”

He also said the court dismissed some of the claims due to legal issues. “The retaliation Ms. Lively faced for privately speaking up for a safe working environment has always been the beating heart of her case,” Gottieb said. “It is why she filed her lawsuit.”