united-airlines-accused-of-price-gouging-as-florida-travelers-try-to-flee-hurricane-milton

United Airlines is accused of price gouging flights from Florida as people try to flee Hurricane Milton before it hits on Wednesday.

On Monday, an X user named Jeremy shared screenshots revealing the prices for a one-way United flight from Tampa to St. Louis, set to depart at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The fares varied significantly, ranging from $1,174 to $2,531.

He contrasted that fare with those of competitors American Airlines and Southwest departing from Tampa. The Southwest flight was priced at just $400, while an American Airlines flight to Chicago was approximately $600, as indicated by the posted screenshots.

Hey @united, what’s up with the price gouging in Tampa for people trying to evacuate? Your prices aren’t nearly as comparable to American or Southwest… shady. pic.twitter.com/DWBT05QQL5 — Jeremy (@iowaradioguy) October 7, 2024

However, the social media scorn leveled at United Airlines drew mixed reactions from X users.

Some strongly agreed with Jeremy’s accusations of price gouging.

“Isn’t this called “profiteering”?” one X user wondered. “It’s absolutely criminal and horrible. All we can do is choose companies that don’t do this kind of thing,” a second X user agreed. “That’s horrible and should be illegal,” a third person declared.

Meanwhile, others went to bat for the airline.

“This is a very unfair post,” one X user insisted.”They can’t fly directly to St. Louis and TPA isn’t a hub for United hence you’re being routed through $UAL’s hubs. The budget regionals have far more flights. Notice that only the 1 way remains and their system will potentially oversell.”

United Airlines Pushes Back at Allegations of Price Gouging as Hurricane Milton Approaches

The Tampa airport was closed on Tuesday as the city braces for a potential 15-foot storm surge from the Category 5 hurricane. A spokesperson for United Airlines informed The New York Post that the online screenshot circulating was “not a valid itinerary,” as the airport was scheduled to close at 8 a.m.

The spokesperson announced that the company is increasing the number of flights at various Florida airports. They’re also utilizing larger aircraft to better accommodate passenger demand.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Milton and adjusting our schedule accordingly,” the spokesperson explained to the outlet.

Florida state law prohibits price gouging, which refers to substantial price hikes on essential goods during emergencies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the weekend. He urged residents in the Tampa area to evacuate their homes in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Meanwhile, forecasters cautioned of a potential storm surge of 10 to 15 feet in Tampa Bay.