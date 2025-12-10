‘Unfortunate Illness’ and Snowstorms Cause Rock Band to Postpone Multiple Concerts

A plague of biblical proportions (okay, illness and snowstorms) recently descended upon Edmonton, Kentucky rock band Black Stone Cherry, forcing them to postpone a string of concerts.

First, the “White Trash Millionaire” rockers took to Instagram on November 25 to let fans in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, know that they were backing out ofthat evening’s show.

“Due to an unfortunate illness in the band, we are unable to perform tonight,” the band wrote. “The show has been rescheduled for December 11. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. We’re so sorry to miss you tonight, but we cannot wait to see you in Warrendale in a couple of weeks to cap off an amazing tour!”

The group didn’t elaborate on the nature of the illness.

“Oohhh nooo! We literally just pulled into the lot. Get well soon and see you in a few weeks!” one disappointed yet understanding fan wrote in the comments. “Thank you!! It’ll be even better when we come back!” the “Like I Roll” band promised in a reply.

‘Lovely Snow and Ice’ Derails Black Stone Cherry’s St. Louis Show…

Next, on November 30, the elements sideline the determined rock band.

In a video, guitarist Ben Wells explained that their St. Louis show would be postponed “due to this lovely snow and ice,” gesturing to a winter wonderland surrounding him.

“We are just as bummed that we cannot play for you tonight-BUT-we are very thankful that we could reschedule vs cancel! Hold onto your tickets, and we’ll see you on Dec.15th!!” the group added in the caption.

“We’re so bummed!!! This is our 3rd attempt to see you guys,” one frustrated fan wrote in the comments.

The Beleaguered Rock Band’s Tour Hits Another Snag

But alas, Black Stone Cherry’s tour hit a sour note yet again just days later on December 3. The band—whose name admittedly sounds more like a dessert special than a rock powerhouse (yes, we went there)—took to Instagram once more to drop the mic on fans in Colorado Springs, announcing they’d have to bow out of that night’s show.

“Due to severe weather in the area, tonight’s show has been postponed,” Black Stone Cherry explained yet again. “Please hold onto your tickets—new dates and event details will be announced soon. Stay safe and warm, Colorado Springs!!”

Ben Wells, Chris Robertson, and Steve Jewell of the rock band Black Stone Cherry perform in 2024. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

“Oh man!! I was just getting ready to glue on my eyelashes and go scrape the ice off the car. Stay safe & warm, everyone,” yet another disappointed yet understanding fan wrote in the comments section.

But fear not, rock fans! The beleaguered band, proving their mettle, soldiers on with their Celebrate Tour, refusing to be defeated by fate’s cruel hand. They’re set to play tonight at Bogart’s in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upcoming shows include the rescheduled gig at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, on December 11, and The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, on December 14. Their 2025 tour will wrap up with yet another rescheduled show at The Sovereign in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 15.