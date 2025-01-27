‘Uncut Gems’ Star Julia Fox Lives With a Ghost, Says Her Son ‘Actually Sees’ It

In an interesting turn of events, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox revealed she lives with a ghost, and her son “actually sees” it.

During her recent Lake Night With Seth Meyers appearance, Fox spoke about the ghost, Beauty, while discussing her supernatural experiences.

“I feel like I was always kind of like that weird kid that could sense things, you know?” Fox explained. “And I actually have a ghost in my house right now. I feel like I talk about her a lot and feel so bad. I’m, like, putting her on blast. Like, I don’t know if she wants me to talk about her.”

Fox then said that Beauty ‘came with” the house and didn’t follow her.

“I felt a pull toward this house, and it was a full moon,” she recalled. “And then I was like, that’s it, I’m getting the house. And then we went down to the basement after we’d already moved all our stuff in. There was a little letter from the previous owners basically saying like, this is Beauty. And it had all her things, her hairbrush, her mirror.”

Fox describes Beauty as “wonderful” and “like the house matriarch.”

“She watches over us, and we love her,” Fox added. “My son actually sees her. I don’t see her, but my son will say, ‘I saw her, I saw her.’”

Julia Fox Recently Spoke About Her ‘Freak Attire’ That Makes Her Not Fit In With Other Moms

Julia Fox isn’t a stranger to unusual details about her life. Last month, while speaking to The New York Times, the actress revealed that she’s unable to fit in with the other moms at her son Valentino’s school because of her “freak attire.”

“There will be times when I immediately go back to being that insecure 14-year-old girl,” she said. “On the first day of my kid’s new school, I pulled up in my freak attire — these distressed leather Knwls mules, a huge Vetements blazer, and oversized Margiela basketball shorts — and I saw the other moms dressed normally.”

Fox also said she once caught the other moms talking to her as she walked into the school.

“I reverted to being a young girl,” she recalled. “‘Oh, my God, they know. They’ve clocked that I’m different.’ I don’t feel that insecurity often as an adult, but I felt it very quickly there. I was like, ‘I’m going to have to blend in.’”

Despite her being somewhat of an outcast from the mom groups, Fox said it’s not easier trying to be normal.

“Eventually freaks are like, ‘I’m going to be myself and live my truth because I can’t pretend anymore,’” she added. “Pretending is draining; it’s exhausting; it’s depression. Being a freak is not an easy thing, but it can be a very beautiful thing. That’s why I don’t get salty when people take inspiration from me.”