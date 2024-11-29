UFO Sighting Over Capitol Hill Caught On Camera: Watch Video

And so it begins. Alleged UFOs were spotted zooming over Capitol Hill this week. Will we soon be answering to our alien overlords?

Videos by Suggest

Consider the evidence.

First, a viral photo captured four glowing lights mysteriously hovering just a few feet above the Statue of Freedom on the Capitol dome. This image was reportedly taken by Dennis Diggins, a US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, per The New York Post.

I enhanced the original photo, definitely has real objects.

Mysterious lights over Capitol Hill cause UFO panic in DC: ‘It is already happening’ pic.twitter.com/9G3qtqlnUF — Scott C'one (@usa_headli17921) November 29, 2024

Next, video footage of the alleged UFOs hovering over Capital Hill went viral as well.

Mysterious lights have been reported over Capitol Hill causes UFO panic in DC pic.twitter.com/SuWHa3Vfpz — Interesting (@InterestingsAsF) November 29, 2024

In the video, captured from a greater distance than the photograph, the same four twinkling lights shift from forming a square to aligning in a single line. However, they continue to hover above the government building.

Of course, the footage makes the mind boggle. Do the aliens intend the obvious display to be a beacon of hope? Perhaps they come in peace and simply want to gently let us know of our presence.

Or perhaps it’s meant as an ominous warning. The out-in-the-open display is meant to destroy our morale. Soon, our civilization will crumble under the heels of alien boots.

Indeed, the footage sent social media into a spiral of panic.

“Stay ready,’ one X user warned after seeing the footage. “This is crazy! This is not good,” a second terror-filled onlooker wrote.

“Strange, the air space around the capitol is highly guarded, yet the is no response from the military to investigate?” yet another fearful user wondered.

However, many other denizens of the internet pushed back, doing their best to debunk the footage.

Media personality and Ufologist John Greenewald, Jr. seemed to build a solid case against the lights being UFOs.

“The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing “UFO sightings” in the camera lens for decades & decades,” he wrote alongside a breakdown of the initial image.

The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades & decades.



(Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare 'phenomenon'.) https://t.co/nhm2pxvawf pic.twitter.com/WGrTS543mY — John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) November 27, 2024

Meanwhile, other onlookers dismissed the video as well.

“Those are lens flares and the last one is a plane,’ one X user declared. “Those are airplanes on final approach to Reagan National. Calm down,” another user speculated.

Only time will tell who is in the right. In the meantime, watch the skies, dear readers.