ufc-star-mark-coleman-details-his-injuries-after-saving-parents-from-house-fire

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman is still recovering from a sudden house fire that occurred earlier this month. Amid the blaze, Coleman had to rescue his parents. And the increased amount of time in the fire made his injuries more severe. Coleman detailed the injuries he sustained in a recent interview including sore lungs and burnt eyes.

“God is so great. I am feeling very well,” Coleman said in a video recorded from his hospital bed.

“My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt but I’m very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it’s in my higher power’s hands. He wants me to move forward today and I am.”

NEW: UFC legend Mark Coleman thanks God after being released from the hospital after saving his mom and dad from a house fire.



Coleman thanked his supporters and gave an update on his health situation.



"God is great. I am healing up very well."



"My lungs are sore. My eyes are… pic.twitter.com/9ukUOyi3Fe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2024

Mark Coleman ‘Can’t Believe’ Parents Are Alive

Although Coleman was thankfully able to rescue his parents, Coleman couldn’t save everyone in the house. He revealed that his dog “Hammer” was lost in the fire.

After rescuing his parents from the house fire, and sustaining those injuries Coleman had to be airlifted to the hospital in the aftermath. Now awake and responsive, Coleman has lost a lot but his first video after the melee; he couldn’t stop talking about how lucky he was.

“Swear to God, I’m so lucky,” Coleman said in the video. “Can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. Got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe, I almost had to go outside, but I went back and got them. I can’t believe it.”

UFC Legend Hopes to ‘Motivate’ Others

Coleman’s actions in such a pivotal moment were nothing short of heroic. And to think that quickly on his feet is a skill that even some first responders don’t possess. The former UFC champion says he hopes to use this moment to “motivate people” and set an example to help others be a “better version of themselves.”

“I’m one of the luckiest men in the world,” the UFC Hall of Famer added.

“I can’t thank you enough. I’m just grateful. I’ll continue to motivate people to move forward and be a better version of themselves. You never know when you’re gonna need it, so let’s go. Let’s start today. Tomorrow’s not promised. Get moving!”