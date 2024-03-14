UFC Star Conor McGregor Accused of Drug Use After Erratic ‘Road House’ Interview

UFC star Conor McGregor caused quite a stir during his recent public appearance while promoting his upcoming film Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to the Daily Mail, chatter about McGregor’s appearance occurred during the 2024 South by Southwest Festival in Texas last week.

Fans at the event claimed they noticed he was acting unusual and had an altered skin color as well as erratic body language. Many believe that all signs point to him appearing to have used cocaine right before the event.

“Bro is absolutely geeking,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a clip of McGregor’s interview at the event. “The UFC brass is trying to keep him away from the octagon because they know how bad his cocaine addiction has gotten.”

Bro is absolutely geeking ❄️



The UFC brass is trying to keep him away from the octagon because they know how bad his cocaine addiction has gotten. pic.twitter.com/hHorjME0wB — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) March 13, 2024

Others continued to focus on his appearance. “Ya I had a drug issue at one point,” another person shared on X. “The color of his skin is the main tell. He is taking multiple substances not just coke.”

Meanwhile, a fellow X user mainly focused on Conor McGregor’s well-being. “This is truly very sad,” they wrote. “He was once such a special human being not just [a] fighter. I seriously hope he can regain himself but these things are hard to come back from.”

However, despite the gossip, sources say that the UFC champ appeared sharp as he stood with his Round House co-stars.

Conor McGregor Speaks Out About the Nude Scenes in ‘Road House’

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Conor McGregor spoke about the nude scenes that are featured in his upcoming Road House.

“It was a little too much a—,” he stated with a laugh. “Just a little too much. The last shot was not necessary. Could have just been the back. the back was solid. I’m just here to perform.”

Conor McGregor then said his decision to do the nude scenes was partially thanks to his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s a good friend of mine, his lady Heather is my physical therapist,” McGregor shared. “[She] has helped me throughout my career, helped me from my world title from 2013 on, I became real close with Arnold.”

Referencing Schwarzenegger’s nude scene in The Terminator, McGregor said, “Arnold’s first debut into the movie game was very similar [to mine].”

“Boom, lands down, solid as a rock [in The Terminator], if Arnie done it, and f—ing look at his career, I said maybe I’m onto something. I just rocked with it, and I channeled the inner Arnie, the inner Terminator there, and just rocked on.”

Road House to make its Amazon Prime debut on March 21.