UFC Star and Demi Lovato’s Ex Guilherme Vasconcelos Dead at 38

Former UFC fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos has tragically died. He was just 38 years old at the time of his passing.

Videos by Suggest

Vasconcelos made a name for himself in both UFC and Bellator. He also dated pop sensation Demi Lovato. News of his death was confirmed by his family via TMZ. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

UFC Star Guilherme Vasconcelos Tragically Dies at 38

Vasconcelos’ uncle, Walter, posted a tribute to his late nephew. “We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen,” the tribute began. “Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in.”

“We pray for you! May God, who can do all things, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you! R.I.P.”

Vasconcelos appeared in multiple MMA promotions during his 7-year professional career. He was a Jiu-Jitsu specialist who finished his MMA fighting career with a 10-6 record.

Vasconcelos was first spotted with singer Demi Lovato in 2017. The two were an item for a few months before they ended their relationship. Allegedly, they ended on good terms but things had “had run its course.”

This is a developing story.