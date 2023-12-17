Demi Lovato Engaged to Musician Jutes Following ‘Intimate’ Proposal

After a year of dating, Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes took their relationship to the next level.

According to People, Jutes proposed to Lovato in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 16, presenting the “Skyscraper” singer with a pear-shaped diamond ring. Following the proposal, the couple celebrated with family at one of their favorite LA restaurants.

On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Demi Lovato reflected on meeting her now-fiance for the first time.

“We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, ‘Substance,’ and a few songs off my last album,” Demi explained, referencing 2022’s Holy Fv-k. “We worked really well together and we’re also just super in love.”

Demi Lovato simply couldn’t keep a smile off her face while discussing her beau Jordan “Jutes” Lutes. “It’s amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with,” she said. “It’s just so special.”

The pair had so much fun, in fact, that Jutes got a tattoo to commemorate the special occasion. “He wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called ‘4 Ever 4 Me,’ which is a song I wrote about him,” Lovato explained. “He was like, ‘I want you to do it,’ and I was like, ‘What?'”

While much of the tattoo was done by a professional, Demi Lovato lent a hand in the ink as well. She helped with a “good portion of it,” Lovato revealed. “It turned out okay.”

Demi Lovato Celebrates Jutes’ Birthday With Adorable Message

Back in March, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to shower her now-fiance, Jutes, with affection.

“My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!” Lovato wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and Jutes “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.”

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more. I LOVE YOU.”