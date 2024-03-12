ufc-legend-mark-coleman-hospitalized-after-saving-parents-from-house-fire

UFC legend Mark Coleman is in the hospital following a house fire. While fans know him for his work in the ring, Coleman put on some real-life heroics, rescuing his parents from the blaze. The fire happened on Tuesday at his parents’ home in Ohio.

Authorities had to airlift Coleman from outside of the house. Coleman rushed inside to escort both of his parents. He also rushed back inside and attempted to rescue his dog as well. Unfortunately, these repeated trips caused smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, but they believe that it happened in the kitchen. Currently, Coleman’s family hasn’t revealed his current condition. However, UFC fighter Wes Sims offered an update on Coleman and his condition. He posted on Facebook about Coleman and his heroics.

“I’m a very firm believer in the power of prayer,” Sims wrote. “I sent family and some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman’s current condition. I know Mark, if he could talk he’d say ‘film this s***, Wes, we are going viral!’”

He continued, “Mark’s parents’ house burnt down last night. Mark saved both [his parents] and went back for Hammer, his dog. He was life-flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated. I swear to God he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much a movie at this point could not give his life’s work justice!”

Mark Coleman Praised by Friends and Fans

Several people reached out to Sims on the post, offering their condolences. One person wrote, “I believe in the power of prayer as well! And Mark Coleman has been through some s–t and pulled through. He is one of the toughest men I know. Praying for Mark for fast and complete healing!”

Another commented, “Absolutely Heartbreaking my friend , I’m so sorry , he loved that dog I gave him so much . He will sadly be missed.”

Yet another wrote, “Mark Coleman is the toughest man and a true warrior and the love he has for his family and friends was shown again today as he risked his life to save the ones he loves.”

Authorities are investigating the fire but haven’t commented publicly. Unfortunately, fire crews couldn’t save the house from the inferno inside.

Coleman has an impressive career in the UFC. He joined the Hall of Fam in 2008, becoming a heavyweight champion at UFC 10 and 11. Coleman also served as coach for UFC fighter Matt Brown as well.