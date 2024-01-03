Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill’s Mansion Catches Fire

Just a few days into the new year, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is now dealing with a large fire that erupted in his $6.5 million mansion.

According to NBC Miami, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 3, shortly before 2 p.m. at Hill’s Southwest Ranches, Fla. home. Hill, along with his wife Keeta Vaccaro, were seen standing outside the mansion and holding hands while watching the firefighters take on the large blaze.

Among the agencies that responded to the fire were Davie Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. Davie Fire Rescue’s Bob Taylor revealed to the media outlet that the fire was limited to the attic and roof. However, he said there was smoke damage in much of the house. He then noted that it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Tyreek Hill was notably at practice before the fire broke out. A spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins stated the NFL star had left the practice to find out what happened. They also said that everyone who was in the home at the time was safe.

It was further reported that Tyreek Hill purchased the 9,300-square-foot residence in 2022 for $6.9 million. It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theater, a full-size basketball court, a massive pool, and two guest houses. Hill’s three children, who are from his relationship with Crystal Espinal, also live in the home with the NFL star and Vaccaro.

Hill is currently listed as having an ankle injury.

US Football Player, Tyreek Hill’s house is currently on fire. pic.twitter.com/KaAsE3IOOh — Pubity (@pubity) January 3, 2024

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out About Tyreek Hill’s House Fire

Meanwhile, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reports that he heard about what happened at Tyreek Hill’s house after his teammate left Wednesday’s practice.

“The main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he’s good as well,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe… We’re thinking of them, hoping that everyone is good.”

Tagovailoa remained focused on the well-being of Hill and his family. “I know it’s a little cliche to say, but those things like that, you know, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable but I’m just glad a lot of his family members are safe.”

Along with Tagovailoa, Dolphins cornerback, Kader Kohou, publicly supported Tyreek Hill. “We’re here for him,” Kohou said. After seeing the damage, Kohou reacted with, “Damn. That is crazy. I didn’t know it was that bad.”