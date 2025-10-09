UFC Fighter Murdered in Attack: Suman Mokhtarian Was 33

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has died after what was believed to be a “targeted” and “brazen” public shooting in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 8.

According to the New York Post, Mokhtarian was fatally shot while he was out for a walk.

The NSW Police released a statement following the ordeal. “A man has died in a public place shooting in Sydney’s west today,” the statement read. “Officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command attended and found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.”

The statement further revealed, “Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A short time later, about 6.15 pm, emergency services were called to Riverstone Road, Riverstone, near Clark Street, following reports of a car fire.”

“Fire and Rescue [SIC] NSW crews attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the vehicle was destroyed,” the statement added. “Police have established a second crime scene and are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked.”

Although law enforcement has not publicly confirmed that the former UFC fighter was the victim, multiple Australian media outlets, as well as members of Australian Top Team, where he coached, confirmed he was involved in the shooting.

Suman Mokhtarian fought twice in the UFC in 2018 and 2019 before going into coaching. He had been coaching Australian Top Team alongside his brother Ashkan Mokhtarian.

A Student of Suman Mokhtarian Pays Tribute Following Deadly Shooting

Jesse Swain, a student of Suman Mokhtarian, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late coach.

“Haven’t been able to sleep tonight after hearing the news,” Swain wrote. “Suman believed in me more than I believed in myself, I owe all I’ve done in MMA to him. Anyone that knew him personally knows how passionate and invigorating he was and he expected nothing but the best from you.”

“He pushed me to heights I never thought I’d get to when starting out, he stopped me from quitting in late 2024, ” Swain continued. “Right before he got me the professional opportunities, and he personally told me my potential in the game. I’ll make sure to fulfil that potential for him.”

Swain went on to add, “RIP Suman” with a red heart emoji.