ufc-fighter-insults-michelle-obama-after-winning-freedom-250-match

UFC fighter Josh Hokit raised eyebrows by making a wild claim about Michelle Obama shortly after winning his Freedom 250 match.

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During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit insulted the former First Lady by misgendering her.

“Michelle Obama is a man,” he declared to the crowd at the White House sporting event. “Am I right, America?”

The attendees shared mixed reactions to Hokit’s comment, with many booing while others laughed and cheered.

Following his big Freedom 250 win, Hokit approached Trump’s seat and gave the world leader a chain.

Rogan didn’t respond to Hokit’s comment. Instead, the controversial podcaster declared after the interview ended, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.”

This isn’t the first time Hokit has insulted the former First Lady after a match. Following his May 2025 fight against Eric Lunsford, the UFC fighter made the same claim against Michelle.

UFC President and Others Condemn Hokit’s Remark

In a text-message exchange with TIME magazine’s Sean Gregory, UFC President and CEO Dana White condemned Hokit’s remark.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” he shared in the message. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Jon Stewart slammed the UFC fighter. “My God, what a f—ing a—hole. F—ing a—hole. I look forward to his performance on next week’s Comics Unleashed.“

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III took to X to call out Hokit.

“Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man. What a disgrace,” he wrote. “It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling black women men.”

Comedian Shane Gillis further stated that he “didn’t love” Hokit’s comment.

Meanwhile, Hokit took to Instagram to call him “strong and courageous.”

“The only two reasons I joined this sport,” he wrote. “If you exercise those every single day and back them up with hard work, the money and success will follow. I’m not here to be liked. I’m not here to be a role model. I don’t care.”

The UFC fighter added, “I’m here to succeed. I’ll do whatever it takes to get where I want to go, and if you don’t like it… Come beat me in a fight.”