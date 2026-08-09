country-singer-courageously-returns-to-performing-in-wake-of-cancer-diagnosis

Just a few months after announcing his cancer diagnosis, country singer Nat Myers has returned to performing.

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The “Ramble No More” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent performance while announcing some touring news.

“Back on the road, bad luck at my heels after a needed weekend with friends and family. Headed to Eureka Springs, Arkansas tonight,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “If you make an exodus to Frank Stanford’s grave, that’s my thumbpick sittin on his stone.”

The singer-songwriter revealed to his fans in May that he had been battling a cancer known as sarcoma since February 2025.

“I ain’t posted an update about my fight in a while,” Myers explained at the time. “I [have] been getting back to some aspect of rambling & some of y’all might think I’m through, or in remission. That’s my fault for not clarifying what’s been going on. My story is a long song, and I doubt it will ever end with ranging a bell.”

He then shared, “The main thing is in my pulmonary artery. If that sounds stressful, it’s cuz it is. I have undergone dozens of chemo infusions since I was first diagnosed in 2025, including red devil, ifosfamide, and until recently a combo called gem-tax.”

The country music singer then said that he had received 11 cycles of gem-tax. “Before fluid buildup in my lungs last month led us to change things up,” he said. “My cancer, which shrank significantly at first, is still shrinking, but only slightly, and is considered stable.”

He went onto add, “My doctors seem confident based on my scans that this switch up will prolly work. But when and if it doesn’t, there is a number of successive treatments they have in mind for me.”

Along with announcing his plans to return to the stage, Myers shared a health update.

“I had chemo this Tuesday & a biopsy on my lung Wednesday & all that to say it’s got me takin it easy,” he shared on July 17. “Docs didn’t tell me I couldn’t sang, but to be fair they didn’t say I could neither 🫡 said I’d cough up some blood but then I’d be good and that’s about what happened. I think I’m good but knock on wood.”

He then wrote, “Last week I was feeling a little sorry for myself but hangs north the border at Winnipeg got me feelin ten toes down. But all that to say I’m up early thinking loving country blues says something about you. It ain’t so much an interest it’s getting thrown into a kind of cahoots. Like knowing a kind of secret language, we are all widows sons and daughters.”

“When I tell those in the know, I’m always offered a bed, or a pallet, or invited to the birthday party,” Myers pointed out. “I offer the same. It’s just part the deal, I wade the same river. We know we are all back-alley searchers, lowdown and glad for it. A kind of sign of goodwill, a candle in the window.”