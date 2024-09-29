UFC Fighter Ailin Pérez Twerks in Opponent’s Face Following Victory in Viral Clip

UFC fighter Ailin Pérez took her signature twerk to new heights after her showdown with Russia’s Daria Zhelezniakova last night. Despite her commanding victory over her opponent with a first-round head-and-arm choke submission, the Argentinian bruiser was not satisfied.

The effortlessly pummeling your opponent simply isn’t humbling enough. They must pay by having the victor’s buttocks flapping in their face, Pérez reasoned.

And that’s just what happened, as the fighter shook her rear mere inches from the face of the dazed Zhelezniakova. Of course, footage of the merciless moment found it’s way to X (formerly Twitter).

Ailin Perez taps Darya Zheleznyakova with the arm triangle and twerks in her face afterwards 😭 #ufc #mma #ufcparis pic.twitter.com/K4o1IR42E5 — PredictionStrike (@PredictStrike) September 28, 2024

Zheleznyakova chose not to respond to her opponent’s unsportsmanlike behavior and calmly returned to her corner following the loss.

Ailin Perez humbled Russia’s Daria Zhelezniakova in their UFC bantamweight fight in Paris on September 28, 2024. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Unsurprisingly, Pérez is also an OnlyFans model. No doubt the twerk skills will garner more eyes on her side hustle. She frequently flaunts plenty of skin as a tease on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, UFC fans loved the move and responded with approval as it spread across social media.

UFC Fans React to Ailin Pérez’s Latest ‘Twerk’ Video

“A disgusting display (I’ve watched it a dozen times),” one onlooker of the clip joked on X. “Yes, it’s very disgusting behavior on her part. So disgusting, I have bookmarked it for future reference,” another fan quipped.

A third fan seemed to feel all is fair when it comes to a one-sided victory in a UFC match. “Haha only a dominant win lets you do this. Perez killed it,” they insisted.



Ailin Perez from Argentina celebrates her submission victory over Russia’s Daria Zhelezniakova at UFC Fight Night on September 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Of course, UFC fans are well aware that the Ailin Pérez “twerk” (she really just wags her butt, but we digress) is something of a trademark for the prancing pugilist. She even did a version of it on Friday at the weigh in.

With this victory, Perez improved her UFC record to 4-1, boasting four consecutive wins. She’s currently ranked No. 15 in the world.