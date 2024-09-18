ufc-star-irene-aldana-shows-off-massive-gash-from-fight-in-gruesome-video

UFC starlet Irene Aldana is showing off a massive gash on her face following an intense fight over the weekend.

The fight was part of UFC 306. Aldana notably went up against and lost by a unanimous decision to Norma Durmont. However, the fight left a more than likely lasting impression on Aldana.

In multiple posts on her Instagram account, Irene Aldana shared photos and videos of the UFC 306 fight injuries. She posted a photo of her face completely blooded up and wrote, “Just another day at the office. It was amazing to be part of this event.”

She also reassured her followers that she was doing fine. In the next post, she shows the brutal fight between her and Durmont. “For those wondering what caused the cut….” she wrote. “That’s the way it is.”

In her Instagram Story, Aldana was all smiles while showing her face after getting cleaned and stitched up.

Despite the UFC loss, Irene Aldana was grateful for those who supported her.

“You are making me cry with all your messages,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “I am very grateful to all of you for so much support and love. I am in the best sport in the world with the best people in the world. In the best company in the world. With the best fans in the world. Let’s go for more! We have a belt to win!”

Irene Aldana is a Mexican mixed martial artist. She is currently competing in UFC’s Women’s Bantamweight division. As of Sept. 17, she is #6 in that division. She has been part of the UFC since 2016. She is 15-8 MMA and 8-6 UFC.

Irene Aldana Says She’s ‘Faced A Lot of Adversity’ While Trying for A UFC Title

Days before competing against Dumont, Irene Aldana reflected on her time in the UFC as well as her work to achieve a title.

“For that title shot, I faced a lot of adversity,” she explained. “I was injured, I couldn’t prepare myself for too long — I only had four weeks to prepare for a title (fight); that’s not too much. I was already training for a fight, but it’s not the same to train for Amanda, for a title.”

She continued by stating, “I took the chance, I took the opportunity, and I’m proud of that,” added the perennial contender. “I’m obviously not proud of the performance. I hate that fight, but that motivated me for bouncing back; to get back to the gym, get better, and focus on the goal, which is still to get the title.”