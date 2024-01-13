Tyreek Hill Jokingly Declares Travis Kelce Is ‘Too Famous’ to Answer His Texts

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill revealed he struggles to keep up with former teammate Travis Kelce. Maybe their connection needs more reception…

Kelce, a veteran player for the Kansas City Chiefs, has dedicated a decade to the team, consistently showcasing his skills as a superstar tight end. With two Super Bowl rings under his belt, including a recent triumph last year, his profile has soared. Of course, his connection with pop sensation Taylor Swift has further propelled his fame in recent months.

Meanwhile, his former teammate can’t quite shake off the feeling that the pop star has become a major distraction for Kelce. Tyreek Hill, who joined the Chiefs in the 2016 season and stood alongside Travis Kelce during the team’s victorious Super Bowl win in 2020, recently faced his old team in November as a member of the Miami Dolphins. In that game, the Chiefs emerged as the winners.

Hill’s recent communication with his former teammates has been minimal. On January 11, he specifically addressed his relationship with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during an interview. However, he let it slip that the two don’t really communicate.

“I haven’t texted Mahomes since they beat our ass,” Hill quipped. “I texted Kelce and he still hasn’t texted me back. He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing,” he pointed out. “Those guys are too famous for me now, I guess.” Footage of Hill either joking (or admitting to bad blood, depending on your take) was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Tyreek Hill says he hasn’t texted Mahomes since KC “beat our ass.”



Also says Travis Kelce hasn’t texted him back. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing…those guys are too famous for me now.” pic.twitter.com/xDMXHDOLLO — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 11, 2024

Of course, NFL fans were quick to weigh in on Tyreek Hill’s barb against Travis Kelce. Some seemed to take the comment at face value. “Travis was very kind and gracious to him in today’s press conference. He showed class. Tyreek, hmmm not so much,” one fan wrote on X. “Hill is no longer their teammate. He also takes every available opportunity to throw shade and shots at them. He should consider himself lucky to not be blocked,” another NFL fan noted. “Get over it Tyreek!!”, another fan exclaimed.

However, not everyone took the comment as a serious insult. “[Hill is] forever GOATED as a Chief. He’s just playing around here,” an X user reasoned.

Today, the Chiefs and the Dolphins will face off once more in the NFL Wild Card Round. This highly-anticipated game is scheduled to take place amidst frigid temperatures, reaching as low as minus 5 degrees. If the forecast holds true, this match could go down in history as the coldest NFL game ever played in Kansas City.