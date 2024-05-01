Tyra Banks Claims She Didn’t Try Alcohol Until Her 50th Birthday

While celebrating her latest life milestone, Tyra Banks stated she decided to try her first-ever alcoholic beverage on her 50th birthday.

The former America’s Next Top Model host opened up to PEOPLE how excited she was about finally being 50. “I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self,” she declared. “I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50!’”

To celebrate her exciting milestone, Banks decided she wanted to try her first alcoholic beverage. She tried the drink during her 50th birthday festivities in Australia with her family.

“My mom and my best friend surprised me [in Australia],” Tyra shared. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time.”

Unfortunately, the drink ended up not meeting the supermodel’s expectations. “It wasn’t worth it,” she said about the alcoholic beverage. “I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

Along with chatting about her first alcohol experience, Tyra Banks reflected on how she stopped getting carded.

“Recently I went to a casino to meet friends, and at this casino, you have to show ID to get through security,” she explained. “There was an older gentleman next to me, I’m talking great-grandpa old, like 99. And the security guard goes, ‘Oh, you two are fine. Just go on in front of everybody. Go in.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s 50.’ I said, ‘You’re not going to card me?’ He’s like, ’No, girl, you good.’”

Tyra Banks Says She’s Let Go Of Certain Expectations As She Embraces Her Age

While continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Tyra Banks talked about ditching her former expectations as she ages.

“I’m a momma and an entrepreneur,” she pointed out. “I do Zoom meetings with no makeup and throw my wig on… 50 feels good.”

Tyra Banks also did admit she didn’t always want to embrace 50 as she does now. She even had a different expectation of what she would look like at her age.

”When I was younger, in elementary school, I thought 50 was like great granny,” she further shared. “I thought I would have little glasses and just have a quilt on my lap and watch soap operas all day. I was wrong. What my life is like now is totally different than what I thought. I’m poppin’. I am not insecure about myself. It feels real good.”

She went on to add that she’s changed up her wardrobe as she ages. “I’m obsessed with everything black. I wear a black blazer every single day. I’ve got 12 of them from Zara. When I was a young girl, I went to school and I wore a uniform. I wish I could have a uniform as an adult.”