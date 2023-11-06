Tyra Banks Quietly Bows Out As Executive Producer On ‘DWTS’ After 3 Years

Tyra Banks has stepped down from her position as the executive producer of Dancing With the Stars.

In March, Tyra Banks, 49, announced she was leaving the competitive dance show. However, she did not mention her producing role at the time.

When the former supermodel first joined the show as a host in 2020, she also took on the role of executive producer, which she held throughout her time on DWTS.

According to The U.S. Sun, a source disclosed that Banks was formally removed from her position as executive producer shortly after her departure from the show earlier this year.

Just last season, the credits at the end of every episode listed Banks and Conrad Green as executive producers.

Now, only Green is listed.

Also in March, Banks told TMZ, that she wanted to focus on her ice cream business that she launched in 2021, something that she could not do and host DWTS simultaneously.

“I think it’s time. I think my heart and soul are into my business. It’s also into producing TV. I really, really want to focus on my business and you can’t do that while hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting,” said the former America’s Next Top Model judge.

Although the show didn’t make an official announcement regarding Banks’ departure as the host and executive producer, it was revealed a few days later that professional dancer Julianne Hough would be taking her place.

The official DWTS Instagram page shared the news along with a photo of Hough.

“We are so excited to welcome @juleshough as co-host of #DWTS Season 32 along with @therealalfonsoribeiro!” the caption read.

Banks shared her thoughts on Hough’s return to the ballroom in her new role.

“It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise,” the model said at the time.

“She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

However, in recent stories, Hough has not been living up the expectations of quite a few fans.

In another recent story, former Dancing With The Stars co-host Tom Bergeron, 68 unashamedly began criticizing Banks in an interview with Cheryl Burke on her podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray Tans. Banks replaced Bergeron who co-hosted the show for 28 seasons. Despite backlash, Banks replaced Bergeron, a decision that continues to rub fans the wrong way.

The former professional dancer who was also a guest on DWTS asked Bergeron to describe his former co-hosts. At first he had nothing but nice things to say about his former team, but when Banks came to question he proceeded to throw shade, describing her presence on the show as “a curiosity.”

Still, we can all respect Tyra Bank’s decision to follow her true passions.