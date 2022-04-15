Tyra Banks Out At ‘DWTS,’ What The Tabloids Got Right And What They Got Wrong

It seems the Tyra Banks era of Dancing With The Stars is coming to an end. For many reasons, the end is apparently near for Banks as the host of the popular show. Tabloids have predicted this would happen ever since she was handed the reigns from a disgruntled Tom Bergeron. Let’s see whether those outlets were prescient or not.

Wait, She’s Leaving?

While no official announcement has been made, there are plenty of reasons to believe Banks is through with the show. The producer who brought her on board in the first place, Andrew Llinares, just left the show. He was reportedly responsible for Bergeron’s firing, and the AFV host relished in the man’s dismissal.

Karma’s a bitch 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 17, 2022

The Dancing With The Stars faithful never quite welcomed Bergeron’s replacement. Banks has faced tremendous scrutiny from day one. Just a few weeks into her tenure, a production mistake caused her to mistakenly tell one couple they were safe while another was in the bottom two. The error was embarrassing and cast a dim shadow over her reputation as host.

Flack over DWTS may have been responsible for Banks deleting her Twitter account. Just last week, ABC announced the series would be moving to Disney+ next season, but made no mention of Banks. For all these reasons, streaming platforms, and exiled producers, it sure seems like Banks’ time on the show is coming to an end.

Called It Ages Ago?

In 2020, the National Enquirer claimed Banks was clashing with producers and threatening to leave. The snafu with the wrong couple getting named caused her to reconsider if she wanted the job at all. A source said she was “bickering behind the scenes with producers,” as though she didn’t have to prepare for work.

We know now that Banks was always a darling of at least one producer. The gaffe was the result of bad information being fed to her and wasn’t something she could prepare for. Despite claiming she was walking away, Banks stuck around for another full season. You can’t say this tabloid nailed it since she did not leave.

Problem on The Set

Stories from The Globe made Banks out to be incompetent as well. It claimed Banks made an enemy of Derek Hough, but that was not the case. She was also never stress-eating, as the outlet later reported. Banks gave her all to DWTS, for better or for worse. Tabloids may relish in her demise, but not one of them predicted this switch to Disney+ or the producer’s dismissal, so they’re still hogwash.

More From Suggest

Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest SKIMS Campaign Feels Like A Step Back For Women



Tyra Banks Trashed By Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant



Goldie Hawn’s Son Gives Estranged Dad A Shout Out On Instagram