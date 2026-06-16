tyra-banks-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-netflix

Famed supermodel Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix following the release of the streamer’s new docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

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According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Banks accuses Netflix of editing her appearance in the docuseries. She claims it was edited in a way that created a “false and defamatory” portrayal of her role on the hit reality modeling competition show.

The model further stated in the filing that she had agreed to participate in the docuseries because she believed it would give viewers an “honest discussion” of the successes and criticisms of the long-running show.

Banks noted that she had sat for approximately three-and-a-half hours for the interview and answered questions about the show’s controversial moments. She also spoke about how she would have handled those moments differently.

However, Banks claimed that only a small portion of her interview was included in the docuseries. She also alleged that producers removed key context in her interview.

Banks further claimed that she was not given an “opportunity to respond to the accusations” made in the docuseries. The allegations were notably made by others interviewed for the docuseries before she sat down.

“Left with no alternative, Ms. Banks brings this action to hold the producers accountable,” the lawsuit reads. “To compel the production of the unedited footage they have refused to release to Ms. Banks, and to vindicate the reputation they deliberately impaired.”

She requested a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Slams Banks For Her Lawsuit Against Netflix

Just after the news broke about Banks’ lawsuit, America’s Next Top Model alum Adrianne Curry went public about her thoughts on the situation.

“I read that Tyra Banks is suing Netflix because she didn’t like being edited,” Curry said in an Instagram video. “B—! For real girl?”

She then proceeded to laugh.

Curry also wrote in the comment section, “I wonder if it’s a publicity stunt from Netflix to get more viewers… Or from her…Because she has something new coming.”

Other Banks critics also shared their thoughts in the post’s comment section.

“Funny how the tables have turned. Full Circle!” one critic wrote.

Another added, “Who’s gonna tell her she’s been edited in the production department her whole life.”