Henry Winkler on the ‘Happy Days’ Actor He Had To Put in His Place: ‘You Don’t Want To Talk to Me About Fan Mail’

Even the Fonz had to keep some of his Happy Days co-stars in check… Henry Winkler recently recalled how he put one fame-hungry actor back in their place.

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Before he became beloved by younger generations for his roles in Arrested Development and Barry, Henry Winkler was a household name for playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984.

At a recent fan expo in Tennessee alongside co-stars Anson Williams and Don Most, Winkler claimed, “The truth of the matter is really on our set there was no stardom.” That said, one frequent guest star apparently felt differently, according to Winkler.

“One guy came on as a guest star, and then he was brought back a few times, and he would mention his fan mail, and I said, ‘You don’t want to talk to me about fan mail; I get 50,000 letters a week,’ ” the 80-year-old Children’s Hospital star recalled.

“And I said, ‘We don’t talk about that on the set. We are all here as one.’ And he kept doing it, and he was an a—back,” Winkler added. Though he didn’t name-check the actor, he mentioned that he “played Eugene” on the classic sitcom.

According to Parade, actor Denis Mandel played Eugene Belvin in seasons 8 and 9 before leaving the acting industry behind.

Denis Mandel alongside Henry Winkler on ‘Happy Days.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

While he seems like the most likely culprit, nothing has been confirmed.

Henry Winkler Maintains a Group Text With His ‘Happy Days’ Co-Stars…

Of course, the core cast of Happy Days remains pals.

Anson Williams, who played the lovable Warren “Potsie” Weber throughout all 11 seasons and 255 episodes of the beloved sitcom, recently revealed that the cast still keeps in touch via a group text to this day.

It’s so funny because even up till today, we have an open text thing,” Williams revealed to Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt on their podcast B*tches from Texas. he even revealed who all was in the chain: “Ron [Howard], Donny [Most], Henry [Winkler], and myself.”

Don Most, Henry Winkler, and Anson Williams in 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Yet there’s one topic that remains strictly off-limits: show business.

“We’ve been friends for 52 years,” the 75-year-old explained. “And it has nothing to do with business. It has to do with friendship. There’s a deep, deep friendship.”

So while the Fonz may have kept the peace on set, it seems the real secret to the Happy Days cast’s lasting bond is keeping Hollywood drama strictly out of the group chat…