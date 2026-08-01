Grammy Winner Removes ‘Satanic’ Opening Act From Tour Dates

A Grammy-winning country artist recently booted a “Satanic” opening act from his tour… and in a delicious twist of irony, the move sent the axed act’s popularity skyrocketing.

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In early July, Grammy-winning Charley Crockett (who took home the award for A Tribute to the King of Zydeco) made headlines by dropping indie rock duo Twin Temple from two tour dates. His reason was that the duo’s signature Satanic imagery didn’t quite fit the bill. As the headliner, he reminded everyone that the guest list is his call.

As reported by Taste of Country, Crockett didn’t hold back about the darker side of fame, pointing out that the backlash over the Twin Temple incident had generated more “violent” threats against him than his well-known feuds with Gavin Adcock and Morgan Wallen ever did.

Charley Crockett draws the line at Satanic doo-wop duos. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Of course, Crockett didn’t get the memo: Twin Temple (married couple Alexandra and Zachary James) isn’t exactly hiding their Satanic aesthetic behind a wholesome exterior. For a guy who dons a cowboy hat without ever roping a steer, you’d think he’d appreciate the concept of playing a character. “Satanic doo-wop” is kind of right there in the branding, pardner.

Ever the wordsmith, Crockett took to Facebook to clarify his moral compass with characteristic subtlety. “F—K TRUMP, F—K EPSTEIN BUT HAIL SATAN? NOT ME JACK,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself striking a pose in a railroad yard. It seems Crockett was attempting to win back his more liberal fans by reminding them he’s no fan of the divisive president.

In a since-deleted comment via Taste of Country, the “$10 Cowboy” singer added, “This ain’t got nothin’ to do with Twin Temple really. It’s about all the hypocrisy out there. The Creator gave us free will. But with free will comes the burden of choice. You have rights, and so do I. I’m standing on mine.”

‘Satanic’ Opening Act Twin Temple Rebounds Like a Bat Out of Hell

Meanwhile, as it turns out, getting booted off Crockett’s tour may have been the best deal Twin Temple ever made with the Devil. After Crockett gave them the boot, Jack White swooped in to offer them a coveted spot on his tour, and Rolling Stone came knocking for a full profile.

Sometimes, it pays to have friends in low places

Just this week, Twin Temple also performed “Haunt Me” on The Daily Show.

Following their Daily Show appearance, Twin Temple wasted no time making a deal they couldn’t refuse, officially accepting Jack White’s offer to open his show at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Sept. 29.

Image via Instagram/Twin Temple

It seems like getting kicked off one tour was just the warm-up act for something far bigger.

Twin Temple continues to live deliciously.