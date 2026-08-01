rock-country-legend-plans-to-retire-in-2-years

A rock/country legend is planning to retire, but fans still have two years to bask in his music.

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Darius Rucker has been a mainstream favorite since the 1990s, both as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish and as a solo country artist. As he approaches his later years, longtime fans may be wondering whether he’s planning to retire from music.

Well, now fans have a timeline in place, straight from the 60-year-old singer-songwriter’s own mouth.

In a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Rucker opened up about his plans to step back from touring. When Patrick asked about retirement, Rucker didn’t hold back.

“Two years. I might. I’ve really been looking at it,” Rucker shot back. “I played 110 shows last year…What am I doing? I still like making records and playing and everything, but I’m really starting to like being at home a lot.”

He also teased one last tour, possibly alongside his old band.

“So I’m looking at maybe doing a tour. One more big Hootie thing,” he added.

.@dariusrucker says he plans on retiring in 2 years, and teases a Hootie reunion.



"I played 110 shows last year… what am I doing?!" pic.twitter.com/gV5WGMdVry — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 17, 2026

Rucker also shared what a final show might look like: a farewell concert in his home state of South Carolina, where Hootie & The Blowfish first got their start.

“If we call it, I’ve got to do one more Hootie thing. We have to finish at [Columbia, South Carolina’s] Williams-Brice Stadium. Our last show, when we say we’re done, it’s gotta be at Williams-Brice Stadium,” he told Patrick.

Meanwhile, fans of the rock/country legend weren’t quite ready to let the “Hold My Hand” singer happily retire.

“PLEASE DON’T RETIRE!!” one fan replied on X under a clip of the interview. “You can play less shows and not retire. Just play Musikfest every year. I saw you there in 2021,” a second fan begged on X.

Rock/country legend Darius Rucker claims he’s retiring in two years. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“Damn. I need to go see @dariusrucker then. Right damned now,” yet another jam band lover wrote.

However, at least one fan took the news in srtride.

“Happy for you, babe! Time for family. Time for you: Time for us,” they wrote.