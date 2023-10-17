Tyler Perry Is Building This 93-Year-Old Woman A House After Developers Pushed Her Out

The successful writer and producer isn’t a stranger to helping those in need

Tyler Perry, 54, is being praised for helping a 93-year-old woman who was looking at losing everything.

Josephine Wright’s South Carolina home has been owned and pass down through generations since the Civil War era. Sources directly involved have disclosed to TMZ that Perry is in the process of building a luxurious five-bedroom home for Wright in South Carolina. This new home will serve as a replacement for the one she currently resides in with her grandkids.

Currently, the property is involved in a challenging land dispute. Once they’ve sorted out all the permits, Perry’s construction crew will start building the home in a few weeks.

According to TMZ, Perry extended his support to Wright in July after learning about her legal dispute with the Bailey Point Investment Group. Bailey Point has expressed interest in purchasing Wright’s land in Hilton Head, but she has since been determined to hold onto it because it holds generations of family history.

In response, Bailey Point initiated a lawsuit in an attempt to forcibly take over her property.

Wright told WSAV-TV about how Bailey Point got approval from the town to develop 29 acres of land behind her home. Not much longer after that, she had to turn down an offer to buy her home. After Wright declined, she claimed that Bailey Point started harassing her thus leading up to a lawsuit to rip away the property she says has been with her family since the Civil War era.

One of Josephine’s grandkids organized a GoFundMe to help pay for her legal fees. In September, an update on the page reveals that a tree fell on the home, causing 2 holes in the roof that now need repairs.

Thankfully, Wright can rest easy knowing that Tyler Perry will be stepping in.