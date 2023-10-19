Tyga Seeks Sole Custody Of His And Blac Chyna’s Son King

Rapper Tyga is counteracting TV personality Blac Chyna’s request for child support by seeking sole custody of their shared son.

Blac Chyna (Angela White), recently filed a “petition to determine parental relationship,” against Tyga. She requested that the court award “joint custody” of their child to be shared between both parents.

Now, the “Hookah” rapper wants Chyna to have a “reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody,” instead of sharing custody.

These details come straight from The Blast, who obtained the court documents expressing Tyga’s custody request.

Tyga also wants “to have written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California.”

This story comes after Chyna filed a lawsuit in court in August against Tyga to establish paternity and collect child support for their 10-year-old son, King.

At the time, Chyna noted in court documents obtained that “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

The amount of child support can be determined by how much custody one parent has compared to the other.

Chyna, who recently underwent a complete makeover, has candidly discussed her challenges as a parent. She even mentioned selling her possessions to cover expenses. In total, Chyna raked in $178K from selling her clothes, purses, and shoes through online consignment sites.

She also claimed that Tyga has been interfering with the limited time she has with King.

Before filing her child support lawsuit, Chyna shared her how the co-parenting dynamics with her children’s fathers, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, had improved.

Entertainment Tonight conducted an interview with the model and entrepreneur where she stated, “time heals everything” and that she is more than happy as long as her children are being treated fairly.

“I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” Chyna says, referencing the relationship she has with Kardashian.

“And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent,” Chyna said about the musician. “My kids are really smart. And they have common sense, and they’re like the sweetest people, like little people, so they’re gonna be good, just them in general.”

The next hearing over custody and visitation is a month from now.