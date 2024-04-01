Lou Conter, Last Living USS Arizona Survivor After Pearl Harbor Attack, Dies at 102

Lou Conter, the final survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has passed away. Conter died at his home in Grass Valley, California on Monday due to congestive heart failure. His daughter, Louann Daley, told the AP that she was by his side along with two of her brothers, James and Jeff. He was 102 years old.

Conter, a resident of Grass Valley, was just 20 years old during the events of December 7, 1941. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of 2,403 American lives, with 1,177 from the crew of the Arizona. Among the survivors, Lou Conter was one of only 335 officers and crewmen who made it through the harrowing ordeal at Pearl Harbor.

Lou Conter presents a wreath during a memorial service for the 70th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu on December 7, 2011, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Conter was born in Ojibwa, Wisconsin, on September 13, 1921. Subsequently, his family relocated to Colorado, where he trekked five miles each way to attend school outside of Denver. At 18, he enlisted in the Navy, getting $17 monthly and a hammock for his bunk in basic training.

Lou Conter Attended Flight School Following Pearl Harbor and Served in the Navy for 28 Years

Following Pearl Harbor, Lou Conter attended flight school and obtained his wings to pilot PBY patrol bombers. These aircraft were utilized by the Navy for submarine detection missions and bombing enemy targets.

Contor went on to participate in three wars. He completed 200 missions as a pilot, and remarkably survived being shot down on two occasions. Conter concluded his 28-year Navy career in 1967.

In his later years, Conter attended the annual remembrance ceremonies in Pearl Harbor, co-hosted by the Navy. When unable to attend in person due to declining strength, he sent video messages to connect with attendees from his California home.

Conter is also survived by his son, Tony, and stepson, Ron Fudge, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family intends to lay him to rest in Grass Valley. He will be beside his late wife Valerie, who passed away in 2016 after their 45-year marriage.

Following Conter’s passing, there are currently 19 survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack alive, as confirmed by Kathleen Farley, the California state chair of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. On December 7, approximately 87,000 military personnel were stationed in Oahu.