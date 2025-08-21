Two Pop Singers Missed Major Public Event ‘Due to Health-Related Reasons’

Two internationally beloved pop singers were forced to pull out of a major concert due to health concerns.

South Korean boy group Victon’s Lim Sejun and A.C.E’s Kang Yuchan have withdrawn from the KCON LA 2025 lineup. On July 30, their agency, WAY BETTER, announced that both artists would be unable to attend the event that weekend due to health-related concerns.

“We regret to inform you that Lim Sejun and Kang Yuchan will not be participating in KCON LA 2025, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from August 1 to 3, due to health-related reasons,” the agency wrote, per Soompi.

Members of VICTON pose at the Photo wall during 28th K-Pop Dream Concert on June 18, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

“Both the company and the artists have been preparing diligently for this stage, but due to a recent decline in their condition, we have determined that they require sufficient time for recovery. As a result, they will unfortunately be unable to join this performance,” they continued.

“We deeply apologize for the concern this may cause to the fans who have been waiting, and kindly ask for your understanding. We will do our utmost to support the artists’ recovery so they can return to the stage in good health as soon as possible,” the agency added.

South Korean band A.C.E. poses for a picture during their world tour ‘TO BE AN ACE’ at James L Knight Center on December 11, 2018, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

“Meanwhile, from20 and HELLO GLOOM will still participate in the scheduled performances without any issues. WAY BETTER will continue to do our best to ensure that the remaining artists deliver an outstanding performance,” WAY BETTER concluded.

Both Pop Singers Belong to Beloved Boy Bands

Victon is a South Korean boy group formed in 2016 by IST Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Seungwoo, Seungsik, Sejun, Hanse, Byungchan, and Subin. Originally a septet, Chan left the group on October 11, 2022, after being charged with driving under the influence. They debuted in 2016 with their extended play Voice to New World.

Meanwhile, A.C.E., short for “Adventure Calling Emotions,” is a South Korean boy band formed by Beat Interactive and co-managed with Swing Entertainment. The group debuted in 2017 with the single “Cactus” and consists of five singers: Park Jun-hee, Lee Jiham, Wow, Kim Byeong-kwan, and Kang Yu-chan. They initially gained popularity busking in Seoul’s Hongdae district, performing dance covers. As of March 2024, A.C.E has released 2 repackaged albums, 5 mini-albums, and 2 single albums.