two-planes-nearly-collide-in-mid-air-in-terrifying-dash-cam-video

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation after two planes nearly collided mid-air above Syracuse, New York on Monday, July 8.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. and the aircrafts were carrying a combined 159 people. The first aircraft was identified as Delta Air Lines flight 5421. It was carrying 80 people and heading to New York City. The other aircraft, American Eagle flight 5511, had 79 people on board and was flying in from Washington D.C.

It was reported that planes’ near-collision may have been caused by an air traffic control error. The communication between the pilots and air control showed the American Eagle flight had been cleared for landing on runway 28, which is designated for American aircraft. However, the Delta flight was departing from the same runway at the same time.

The American Eagle pilot noticed something was wrong and asked, “Wait, who’s clear to take off on 28?”

Recognizing the error, the air traffic controller then ordered the American Eagle flight pilot to abort the landing, “take to the sky” and “go around” to avoid the Delta aircraft. However, the plane climbed to an altitude of around 1,825 feet and ended up continuing on its path. This led the plane over the runway where the Delta flight was taking off.

As the Delta flight left the ground and climbed to the sky, it flew beneath the American flight. The American flight was just 725 feet above the Delta aircraft. The American flight then turned and descended slightly. It was just about 675 feet from the Delta plane and also 425 feet off its initial path. No one was hurt in the incident.

Delta Releases Statement Following the Near-Colliding Plane Incident

Following the near-colliding plane incident above Syracuse, Delta released a statement and confirmed it had happened and there was an investigation being conducted.

“Endeavor Air and Delta will work with aviation authorities as we always do in our shared commitment to safety above all else,” Delta stated.

Meanwhile, American Airlines, which operates American Eagle, confirmed that the incident occurred. However, it declined to comment and deferred to the FAA. Despite the incident, the FAA told CBS News that cases like the one in Syracuse are declining. In the first five months of 2024, the rate of serious runway incursions dropped by 68% compared with the same time period in 2023.