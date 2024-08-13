two-dead-after-shooting-at-iowa-concert-venue

Two people were killed in a shooting in Iowa, where rapper Boosie Badazz and other artists were set to perform at a concert over the weekend.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, Iowa, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

The event, titled “The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest,” was promoted as a hybrid car show and concert, showcasing live performances by several artists, including Boosie, Rob49, and Rich the Factor. It was set to take place until 11 p.m. on August 10.

Authorities announced that the show was canceled due to the shooting incident. Two men from Nebraska, Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, lost their lives at the venue. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

Boosie Badazz Takes to Social Media Following the Shooting at an Iowa Concert Venue

Boosie addressed the cancellation of the event on Instagram that night, posting a video in which he appears unaware of the reasons behind the cancellation.

“They just shut the concert down,” the 41-year-old rapper said. “I’ve been in the back a couple of hours waiting to perform and [police] just shut the concert down. I don’t know. Some s–t happened in the front.”

Badazz then urged his supporters to keep the celebration going at a local lounge. “The party don’t stop,” the rapper insisted.

The comments under Boosie’s post were filled with relieved fans happy the artist was okay. However, other comments may shed some insight on the tragic events that led to the shooting at the concert venue.

“R.I.P !!! That was my UNCLE!!!! He was so young and he was striving and just died there. R.I.P CJ, We love you so much,” one Instagram user wrote. “No one can water down how serious this really is, this had nothing to do with the concert,” they added.

Meanwhile, authorities will not be following Boosie’s lead and party. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced that the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and several surrounding law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to reach out to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at 712-527-4871.