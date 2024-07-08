woman-says-rapper-boosie-kicked-her-out-club-for-saying-he-had-bad-breath

A woman on social media claimed rapper Boosie Badazz had her removed from a club. And it happened after she confronted him about his breath.

The unnamed woman recorded and posted two clips from Boosie’s July 4th celebration. In the first clip, the rapper is seen nodding his head to the music. Then he notices the phone in the distance. In the second clip, the woman is in a parking lot.

Boosie Badazz accused of kicking woman out of club for saying his breath stank pic.twitter.com/5j6lxYFTTG — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2024

Woman Confronts Boosie Over Bad Breath

“He got mad, so he sent security up there,” the woman said in the video. “They come to get me [and] I’m like, ‘Dang.’ Look how small [I am]. I didn’t even do anything. Like your breath was stank. But because I told you your breath was stank, you got me kicked out the club? I’m never going to nothing else.”

Boosie is allegedly no stranger to having people removed from his events. Last year, the Baton Rouge rapper had an intoxicated woman thrown out from his birthday party.

Rapper Gets Candid About Diddy’s Legal Woes

Amid his legal troubles, several people close to Sean “Diddy” Combs have taken to the media. To retell horror stories of his continued abuses of power. Amid all the allegations against the Bad Boy Founder, Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad.

Boosie discussed the people surrounding Combs, claiming that they were aware of his alleged abuses.

“So If somebody money hungry, or if you tell them you ain’t going to do ten years, you just going to do two and you’ll be home. So somebody will take a hefty bag of money,” said Boosie, suggesting that many in Combs’ circle would turn a blind eye in exchange for money. “Money rules the world.”

Boosie also discussed a thought he had while hearing all the allegations… why aren’t Diddy’s friends and associates speaking up in his defense? He took to Instagram Live in March to relay his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t hear none of them n***as that was at Diddy’s s**t toasting with that champagne every year having speeches with them. So nobody speaks up for this man or nothing”, he stated.