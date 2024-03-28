Two Bodies Recovered in Baltimore Bridge Wreckage

A little over 24 hours after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, authorities have recovered two bodies from the Patapsco River.

According to Yahoo! News, police confirmed that eight workers were on the bridge fixing potholes when the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, Dali, struck one of the bridge’s pillars after reportedly losing power in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26. The impact caused the bridge to collapse.

While two of the eight workers were rescued, the other six were reported missing. Unfortunately, two of those workers were deceased when authorities recovered them.

It was further reported that the four missing workers are presumed dead. While crews continue to clean up debris from the accident, huge barges carrying cranes are also heading to the site. Those cranes will be used to clean up the 1.6-mile-long bridge.

Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair, stated investigators are planning to interview the two pilots onboard the Dali at the time of the accident.

There were no injuries reported on the Dali.

NTSB Investigators Confirm Some Hazmat Containers ‘Were Breached’ During Baltimore Bridge Collapse

In a press conference on Wednesday, Homendy announced that the NTSB discovered that some hazmat containers onboard the Dali were breached during the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Homendy noted that most of the hazardous materials onboard the ship were corrosives, flammables, and some miscellaneous hazardous materials. This includes lithium-ion batteries.

“Some of the hazmat containers were breached,’ Homendy continued. She explained that multiple NTSB teams have been on the scene and assessing the damage. There was also an investigation into the pier production, container damage, and the Baltimore bridge’s structure.

Homendy stated the authorities are aware of the hazardous material spills. She directed questions about the materials and clean-up to local authorities.

Investigator in charge Marcel Muise revealed the voyage data recorder information showed the Dali traveling at about eight miles per hour by the time there were “sounds consistent with the collision of the bridge.”

Homendy further confirmed the Baltimore bridge was in “satisfactory” condition at the time of the accident. She pointed out that the last inspection on the bridge was MAy 2023.

Homendy went on to say that the scene is a “massive undertaking for an investigation” that will require “a lot of information” and analysis. She then estimated the investigation into the accident could take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

The preliminary report on the accident could be released within the next few weeks.