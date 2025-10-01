two-beloved-comedy-stars-are-engaged.

Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch and comedy star Jimmy Tatro are engaged…

The 30-year-old actress announced her engagement via Instagram on Sunday, revealing the 33-year-old comedian had proposed three months prior.

“Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote alongside a selfie of her gazing at her new fiancé and awkwardly showing off some serious engagement bling.

Deutch also shared proposal pictures. Tatro knelt on the beach, while Deutch, beaming, wore a stylish yellow halter dress. Meanwhile, Tatro was barefoot and casually dressed in a white button-up shirt and pants.

The comedy star’s romantic proposal featured soft pillows arranged on the sand and celebratory drinks. In another happy photo, Tatro is seen hugging Deutch from behind and kissing her cheek.

Of course, plenty of high-profile pals, including Vanessa Hudgens, Brenda Song, Maude Apatow, Tan France, and others, rushed to the comments section to wish the comedy stars well on getting engaged.

“Brother! I’m so thrilled for you guys!! What a pair,” Topher Grace gushed. “YESSSSSSS!!!!!!” wordsmith Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, adding several red heart emojis. “Aw, you guys are the cutest! Congrats,” actress Vanessa Morgan added.

Zoey Deutch’s Famous Mother Weighs in on Her Getting Engaged to Comedy Star

Deutch’s mother, Howard the Duck star Lea Thompson, shared her excitement about the engagement on Instagram, saying the family is “overjoyed.” She wrote, “Jimmy, we love you so much and you guys are such a beautiful combination,” and described Tatro as “funny, kind, and thoughtful.”

Engaged comedy stars Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

“May your love help make the world better,” the Back to the Future legend added. “It’s made mine better! I am so glad Zoey and you have each other.”

Deutch’s parents are Thompson and her longtime husband, Howard Deutch, a veteran filmmaker known for directing John Hughes’ Pretty in Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful, among other projects.

Tatro’s recent credits include the movies You’re Cordially Invited and California King, according to IMDb. He also starred alongside Deutch in The Real Bros of Simi Valley. Deutch recently appeared in Something from Tiffany’s, The Threesome, and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2.