Twitch stars Malena Tudi and Nmplol are pulling the plug on their marriage, officially divorcing months after the couple hit “unsubscribe” on their relationship.

In September 2024, Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom revealed on X that he and his partner, Malena, had decided to part ways. He cited “different goals” as the reason for their separation, according to Dexerto.

“Malena and I are wrapping up this chapter in our lives. We’ve decided to end our relationship,” he wrote, per the outlet. “We have different goals, and pursuing them means going our separate ways.”

Fans of the popular Twitch couple were shocked by the news of their breakup, as neither Nmp nor Tudi have provided any updates on the situation. However, on Monday, February 10, YouTuber Henry Resilient released a video revealing that Malena has recently filed for divorce from Nick.

The YouTuber shared several screenshots from the reported divorce complaint, shedding light on the reasons for the separation and the demands made by the Norway-born Twitch streamer.

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” the filing reads.

Fans Seem to Support Malena Tudi as Twitch Couple’s Divorce Proceedings Come to Light

The filing suggests that Malena is requesting an equal division of their belongings. “Petitioner requests the Court to divide the estate of Petitioner and Respondent in a manner that the Court deems just and right, as provided by law,” it reads.

The initial divorce filings were submitted on January 16, 2025. Nick responded just over two weeks later, on February 3. In his response, Nick confirmed the reason for the couple’s highly-publicized split. He requested that their assets be divided based on a mutual agreement between himself and Malena. However, the filing does not disclose the details of that agreement.

Meanwhile, in the comments of the YouTube video about the divorce proceedings, many users supported Tudi.

“Any nmp viewer knows that malena deserves a chunk of change for how she revitalized his channel,” one fan insisted. “She 100% deserves what she is owed. She carried OTK events and their channel for years,” another fan added.

Since their separation in September, Nmplol has reportedly begun dating Twitch streamer itsKatchii. However, itsKatchii recently faced criticism after making an offensive hand gesture during a stream with the OTK member, per Dexerto.