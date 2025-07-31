Twin Boys Die After Being Trapped In Burning Building In Nashville

Twin boys have died after they were trapped in a burning house. These two tragic deaths happened on Monday, July 28, in Nashville. The blaze erupted in a home on Arbor Pointe Way in Hermitage, according to WTVF.

Videos by Suggest

4-Year-Old Twin Boys Dead From House Fire

Around 4:40 AM local time, emergency responders arrived at the residence. The flames were already spreading fast, and a desperate mother was telling firefighters that her two children were still inside.

She recalled them being on the second floor, and she managed to get herself and another child out of the home. Although rescuers managed to find the twins, they were already injured by the extensive smoke and flames.

“The smoke was already going into the gables of this home and the top area, which is also the attic portion,” said Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney. “The smoke and flames were moving rapidly at this point, that mother was unable to go back into the home.”

Paramedics tried saving the two 4-year-old boys, but they tragically passed away at the scene. “We’re very saddened that today in this home we lost those two children,” Loney added.

Most of the home remains intact due to its functioning sprinkler system. Still, they consider it a total loss, and the family will have to find somewhere new to live.

Remembering The “Beautiful Miracle Twins”

GoFundMe

A family friend launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the grieving family. “They just lost everything they owned in a house fire that also claimed the lives of two of their three children,” they wrote.

The fundraiser identified the twins as Lathan and Langston, who were micro-preemie survivors. They allegedly had plenty of “health challenges” throughout their lives. Despite this, the fundraiser organizer, Lacey Corbitt, described them as “the lights of our world.”

They are survived by their loving mother and younger sister, Lexi Rose. “Words cannot express the grief and despair this whole family (and the village it has taken to love and support them well) are currently experiencing,” it continued. “We will never be able to get back their beautiful miracle twins, but maybe we can try to help replace all that has been lost.”