Missouri Teen Dies In House Fire Started By Fireworks Weeks After Beating Cancer

Jerilynn Brown, a 13-year-old Missouri girl, beat cancer in late June following a two-year battle with the disease. Tragically, during Fourth of July celebrations, Jerilynn was killed in a house fire caused by fireworks.

According to KMBC, the incident occurred in Independence, Missouri. Weeks before the tragic event, Jerilynn had been discharged from the hospital. He had successfully finished a 2-year battle with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

“She just rang the bell,” Jerry Brown, Jerilynn’s father, told the outlet. “And a month later, here we are, and I’m talking about my baby girl.”

As per KSHB, an investigation revealed that fireworks used from the night of July 3 had smoldered, eventually causing the back of the house to catch on fire.

“It was a breezy night,” Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said, as per the outlet. “We always have to worry about smoldering fires and the fact that they can go undiscovered for a number of hours and eventually can become out of hand quickly.”

As a result of the fire, two people were killed. Jerilynn was one of them, but a second victim, 52-year-old Marc Anthony Young Sr., also passed days after being severely burned on early Friday, July 4. Reportedly, he suffered burns to 96% of his body.

No Working Smoke Detectors

Furthermore, Fire Chief Walker revealed that, while the house had a smoke detector, no working smoke detectors were found inside. He emphasized the importance of having working smoke detectors to prevent tragedies like this from occurring.

“I can’t say for sure that a smoke detector would’ve saved lives in this instance,” Walker said. “But what I can say is that it wouldn’t hurt.”

A GoFundMe also revealed that Jerilynn’s mother, Liz Stephens, was injured and is currently hospitalized, fighting for her life. All funds raised will help cover the 13-year-old’s funeral costs and Liz’s medical expenses.

“Jerrilynn was a bright, brave, and beautiful soul who had just overcome a long battle with cancer only two weeks prior,” the fundraiser reads. “Her strength and spirit touched everyone who knew her. To have her taken so suddenly after all she had endured is beyond heartbreaking.”

A second GoFundMe was also set up to help the Young family following Marc Anthony’s death.