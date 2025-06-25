‘Twilight’ Star Pulls out of Major Fan Festival

Devoted Twilight fans were left disappointed when it was announced that one of the franchise’s stars pulled out of an upcoming fan festival.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, the Forever Twilight in Forks Festival announced that Jackson Rathbone, who plays Jasper Hale in The Twilight Saga films, would not be attending this year’s event.

“We are sad to announce that Jackson Rathbone will be unable to join us at #FTF2025 in September,” the post reads. “It’s disappointing news, but we understand that these things happen. We look forward to having Jackson as a special guest in the future!”

The reason for the Twilight star’s change of plans was not revealed. However, the fan festival assured attendees there would be special guest announcements in the future.

The fan festival takes place in Forks, Washington, where the series takes place. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and the festival will take place from September 11 to 14.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our fandom family back to the town chosen by Stephenie Meyer as the home for her vampire family,” the organizers share on the festival’s website. “Forks will forever be the home of Twilight, so to celebrate the love story that started it all, we’re pleased to welcome you to our four-day Twilight festival each September.”

Although Rathbone will not be attending the fan festival this year, other Twilight stars will be making an appearance. Kellan Lutz, who plays Emmett Cullen, and Erik Odom, who portrays Peter, are scheduled to attend the event. This year is notably Lutz’s first time at the festival.

‘Twilight’ Fans React to Jackson Rathbone’s Absence at the Fan Festival

Following the news that Jackson Rathbone will not be attending the Forever Twilight in Forks Festival, Twilight fans took to the Instagram post to share their disappointment about the announcement.

“This is pretty disappointing for ticket holders who spent $600 on tickets,” one fan wrote. “Jackson Rathbone was mentioned multiple times as being a guest, and it was a major selling point for the tickets. Will another guest be added to replace him?”

Another fan wrote, “If he shows up at the Oregon Twilight weekend instead, I am going to be so upset.”

Meanwhile, other Twilight fans tried to be more optimistic about the disappointing news. “I understand people being disappointed, $600 is a lot of money,” a devoted follower of the series wrote. “However, please remember an actor’s schedule is often unpredictable and very hectic.”

They then wrote that the festival mentioned guests may have to drop out if they have “unavoidable commitments for work.”

“I work with actors,” the fan continued. “Unfortunately, it’s part of the job – the fact that they live busy, unpredictable lives. FTF is committed to making this experience as magical as possible for all because they love Twilight as much as the rest of us. We gotta trust them on this.”

The schedule for the upcoming festival will be released soon.