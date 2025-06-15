‘Twilight’ Star Allegedly Seen on Celebrity Dating App Looking to Date Someone the Same Age As His Eldest Daughter

A Twilight star was allegedly spotted on a celebrity dating app, seeking to date someone around the age of his eldest daughter.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, Jennie Garth revealed to Jana Kramar and guest J.P. Rosenbaum that her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, was seeking someone around their daughter Luca Bella Facinelli’s age on the dating app Raya.

“My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya, and his age range, whatever range, that he was looking for was also the age range of his oldest daughter.”

To make things even more awkward, Luca “came across” the Twilight star’s profile on the dating app.

The exes share daughters Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18. Facinelli also has a 2-year-old Jack with his current wife, Lily Anne Harrison.

A rep for Facinelli spoke out about Garth’s remark, noting that he only “went on one date” from Raya, and it was with Harrison.

“Peter went on one date on Raya and it was with his current partner Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for 10 years,” they noted. “They share a 2 1/2-year-old and are very happy.”

The ‘Twilight’ Actor Recently Said He Felt ‘Very Numb’ During Daughter Fiona’s Graduation

Meanwhile, Fiona appeared on Jennie Garth’s I Choose Me podcast, where they called Peter Facinelli to discuss the 18-year-old’s recent high school graduation.

“I feel very number,” Facinelli said while discussing how he feels about his youngest daughter graduating. “Honestly, it’s been a very numbing experience. Yeah. I don’t know if it’s all hit me yet.”

He then said, “You know, you’re my baby, so you’re all growing up and it’s a whole new chapter. And I feel like I don’t know how to feel. I really feel like I haven’t fully experienced all the emotions.”

The actor also pointed out that he wanted to check in with Fiona to see how she feels about her latest life milestone.

“Are you feeling lost? Are you feeling like, excited? Are you feeling sad?” he asked. “I mean, I think it also triggers a lot of emotions. You know, when I finished a chapter, you kind of feel a little numb.”

Meanwhile, Fiona said she felt “really great” and “happy” while also feeling a little numb.

“Definitely hasn’t set in that I’m not going back, you know, like when summer ends,” she said. “But I am actually really happy and I feel like kind of just at peace.”