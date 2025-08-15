tv-star-misses-episode-after-injury-in-car-accident.

Actress Park Joo-hyun had to withdraw from filming an episode of a reality TV series she stars in following a car accident.

In the July 25 episode of the Korean TVN show Iron Girls 2, cast member Park Joo-hyun was notably absent, according to Chosun Biz.

Iron Girls 2 is a reality show that follows women transforming into fearless warriors, conquering their fears, and taking on boxing champions as they push past their limits. The series features Yui, Geum Sae-rok, Park Joo-hyun, and Seol In-ah as regular cast members, alongside Director General Kim Dong-hyun.

Unfortunately, star Park Joo-hyun was unable to take part in the filming of a recent episode of the competition series.

Actress Park Joo Hyun, image via her Instagram.

“Ms. Joo-hyun had a minor traffic accident in the morning,” director Kim Dong-hyun explained, per Chosun Biz. “Joo-hyun really wanted to attend, but it was decided that resting was the right call, so she ended up not participating.”

“Actress Park Joo-hyun was involved in a traffic accident 2-3 weeks ago. Fortunately, it was a minor contact accident with no serious injuries such as fractures,” a rep for the star further explained.

“It was challenging for her to participate in the filming, so she requested understanding and took a break. She is currently managing her scheduled commitments after recovery,” the representative added.

Park Joo-hyun was a Break Out Star During the Last Season of ‘Iron Girls’

Park Joo-hyun is an actress who debuted in 2019 with the tvN drama Drama Stage – The Wife’s Bed. She became known through the Netflix series Human Class and is active in dramas, films, reality shows, and theater.

Park Joo-hyun recently starred in the U+ and Disney+ drama Hunter with a Scalpel, which premiered in June. She is also currently captivating audiences on stage in the play Shakespeare in Love.

Season 1 of Iron Girls broke boundaries as the first Korean variety show to showcase actresses tackling the grueling challenge of a triathlon. This year, Season 2 raises the stakes with an entirely new test: boxing. Among the standout stories from last season was Park Joo-hyun’s inspiring journey. She transformed from the team’s underdog to a star performer through relentless determination and hard work.