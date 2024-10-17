TV News Legend George Negus Dies at 82, Cause of Death Revealed

The renowned Australian journalist George Negus has sadly passed away at the age of 82, leaving generations of viewers mourning his loss.

The veteran broadcaster died due to complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. His family shared the news of his death with Australia’s ABC News and other media outlets.

George Negus pictured in 2012. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Negus is survived by his wife, Kristy Cockburn, their sons, Ned and Serge, and several grandchildren.

His family informed reporters that he “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones,” expressing gratitude for the healthcare workers who supported him during his final days.

They added, “Despite the challenges diseases like Alzheimer’s inflict on families, we still shared beautiful times, laughter, and happiness together in recent times. We also learned a lot.”

George Negus and his wife Kirsty Cockburn pictured in 2007. (Photo by Don Arnold/FilmMagic)

Before embarking on his journalism career as a writer, Negus was a high school teacher. He also held a brief position as a press secretary for an Australian politician, which contributed to his early credibility in the field.

He began his broadcasting career in 1967 on the show This Day Tonight, where he served as one of the founding reporters. In 1979, he became a founding correspondent for the Australian version of 60 Minutes. Additionally, he co-hosted Today Australia from 1986 to 1990. For the next decade, Negus established himself as the founding host of Foreign Correspondent on ABC.

Negus’ career gracefully tapered off afterward, marked by extended sabbaticals and brief work engagements. After the turn of the millennium, he also authored three books.

George Negus’ Family Only Recently Confirmed His Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

News about Negus’ condition remained largely undisclosed last month when his son Ned revealed it on social media. He shared that Negus had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years prior and had since become non-verbal.

“Today is Father’s Day in Australia and we had a walk on the beach together,” his son wrote then. “He was clearly not sure why this particular walk was symbolic and sometimes not sure with whom he was walking.”

Dementia Australia issued a statement highlighting that Negus had made a generous contribution “to raising awareness about dementia” prior to his passing.

Meanwhile, Negus’s family suggested that to honor him, fans should “kick a football, enjoy a hearty bowl of pasta, plan your next adventure to somewhere intriguing, or ask a curious question you think needs answering.”