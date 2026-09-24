TV Icon Appears on Camera in Wake of 4-Month Hospitalization

Less than a month after being released from the hospital, Christina Applegate is showing her fans that she’s okay.

Videos by Suggest

The actress shared a clip on her Instagram showing off her recent hair upgrade.

“Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there,” she captioned the post. In the clip, she proudly shows off her refreshed blonde hair.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The comment section was flooded with love for the Dead to Me actress.

“❤️❤️❤️I’ve missed you!!!! You look great! 🔥,” Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented.

“💛💛💛,” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote.

“Hey there gorgeous and thank you @davestanwell for making her smile,” actress Cheri Oteri wrote.

Octavia Spencer chose to add “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Actor Henry Winkler also chimed in, writing “You are truly powerful.”

In August, it was reported that Applegate was returning home after being hospitalized for four months. According to TMZ, she had been hospitalized in Los Angeles in March. She addressed her health in an Instagram post in April.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” she wrote.

In an Instagram post in September, she shared a hilarious surprise from her daughter Sadie.

The picture was a sign that read “Yay, you’re home. Happy day ho.”

“Meant to post this a while ago. My kid is so my kid hahah,” she joked.