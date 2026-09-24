2-Time Emmy Nominee Dies Unexpectedly: RIP to Rodney Charters

Rodney Charters, the Emmy-nominated cinematographer whose work helped define the visual style of the television thriller 24, died suddenly on Sept.13 in Amsterdam. He was 80.

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The American Society of Cinematographers announced Charters’ death in a Sept. 15 remembrance. The Television Academy lists Sept.13, as his date of passing.

Born in New Zealand, Charters developed an early interest in filmmaking. He studied at the University of Auckland before earning a place at the Royal College of Art in London. His classmates included filmmakers Ridley Scott and Tony Scott, with whom he later worked on commercials.

Rodney Charters Chartered A Glowing Career In Television

Charters began his professional career in sound before moving into documentary and news cinematography. He eventually established himself as a cinematographer in narrative film and television, working in Canada and the United States.

His most prominent television credit came with 24. From 2001 through 2010, Charters served as director of photography on 184 episodes of the Fox drama and directed three episodes. The series followed federal agent Jack Bauer in real time and used handheld cameras, whip pans, snap zooms and other techniques that gave its action sequences a distinctive visual style.

The Television Academy lists Charters as a two-time Emmy nominee. He received Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series nominations for 24 episodes in 2005 and 2006.

Beyond 24, Charters worked on numerous television productions, including Shameless, Nashville, The Pretender, Roswell, the Dallas revival and the Magnum P.I. reboot. His film credits included Juju Music, Going in Style and They Die by Dawn.

The American Society of Cinematographers honored Charters with its Career Achievement in Television Award in 2013. He joined the organization as a member in 2004 and later served as faculty for its Master Class. He also belonged to Canadian and New Zealand cinematography societies and the Directors Guild of America.

Charters’ death closes a career that connected documentary filmmaking, television drama and feature production. His work on 24 remains his most extensive television legacy, with 184 episodes carrying his cinematography across the series’ first eight seasons.