Beloved Morning Show Personality Dead at 73: Stations Confirm Death of Charlene Patton

Charlene Patton, the longtime Kansas television personality known for her “Cooking with Charlene” segments, died Sunday. She was 73.

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Patton died peacefully at the Patton family farm in Grantville, Kansas, surrounded by her husband, Dan, her daughters, and other family members. WIBW-TV confirmed her death and reported that the station will dedicate its September 25 morning newscasts to her memory.

Patton built a career around food, nutrition, agriculture, and community service that spanned more than five decades. She began that work through 4-H programs in Jefferson County and later earned a degree in Foods and Nutrition in Business from Kansas State University in 1975. She married Dan Patton in 1977, and they had four daughters.

Charlene Patton Enjoyed An Extensive Career In Food And Media

Her professional career included 21 years with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, where she promoted Kansas food and agricultural products domestically and internationally. In 1978, she helped establish the department’s first trademark for Kansas agricultural products, “From The Land of Kansas.”

Patton later worked as a media and consumer specialist for the Kansas Soybean Commission and served as executive director of the Home Baking Association from 1997 until her retirement from that position in 2023. She also shared food and agriculture information through television appearances on WIBW-TV, KAKE-TV and KOAM-TV.

WIBW celebrated Patton in September 2025 with a special program marking 50 years of “Cooking with Charlene.” Her television segments aired for decades, making her a familiar presence to Kansas viewers. She also co-authored the award-winning cookbook Baking with Friends.

Patton remained active in her Grantville community and maintained lifelong ties to Grantville United Methodist Church, where she had attended for more than 70 years. She also participated in the Bohemian Hall Moravan Lodge in Rossville and took pride in her Czech heritage.

Her family has scheduled visitation for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Parker-Price & Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka. The family will hold a celebration of life on Monday at 10 a.m. at Grantville United Methodist Church, with a livestream available through the church’s Facebook page.