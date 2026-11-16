TV Host ‘Died Peacefully After a Long Illness’: Tommy Walsh Was 69

Tommy Walsh, the much-loved television presenter and building expert best known for the BBC gardening programme Ground Force, has died aged 69 following a long illness.

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A representative confirmed his death to Metro. He reportedly passed on November 9, 2026. The BBC also reported on his passing.

Walsh became a household name through Ground Force, which he presented alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock between 1997 and 2005.

The popular BBC series transformed gardens across Britain, with the presenters completing ambitious makeovers for unsuspecting homeowners. At its peak, the programme attracted 12 million viewers.

Tommy Walsh Was Initially Hesitant To Appear In ‘Ground Force’

A professional builder before his television career, Walsh earned his big break after a television producer noticed his renovation work and invited him to take part in a screen test.

He initially turned down the opportunity to appear on Ground Force three times. However, his daughter eventually persuaded him to reconsider after placing a £10 bet with a schoolmate that her father would appear on television.

Following his success on Ground Force, Walsh presented several other programmes, including Challenge Tommy Walsh, Tommy Walsh’s Eco House, and Clean It, Fix It.

He also joined the BBC daytime favourite Homes Under the Hammer in 2021, bringing his extensive building knowledge to property renovations.

Walsh experienced serious health challenges during his later years. Doctors diagnosed him with throat cancer in 2022, although he subsequently made a full recovery. He also revealed in 2024 that doctors had discovered a three-centimetre tumour in his lung.

Walsh leaves behind his wife, Marie, and their three children, Charlotte, Natalie and Jonjo.

His death marks the loss of a familiar television personality whose practical expertise and straightforward manner entertained millions of viewers.