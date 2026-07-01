‘I Can’t Walk or Talk’: Sad Update on Young Pop Singer

A beloved pop singer recently shared a harrowing health update on social media following a setback in May.

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Cody Simpson, the Australian singer and former competitive swimmer, took to Instagram on June 30 to reveal that he had dislocated his knee during rehearsals for a music video. Following his May announcement that he had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage, the singer said he now “can’t walk or talk.”

“The universe is serving it to me this year! An update on where I’ve been: I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord,” Simpson explained.

Adding to the drama, he shared a photo of himself on crutches, a cringe-worthy video of the exact moment his knee gave out mid-dance move, and another clip from a doctor’s appointment.

“We decided to operate to aid the recovery, then I [dislocated] my knee rehearsing for a new music video, and we had to push surgery back to let my knee settle,” the 29-year-old continued.

“I can’t walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come,” the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer added. “I’ve been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop, and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest.”

Pop Star Cody Simpson Reveals Live Shows ‘Have to Wait’ as He Recovers

Due to his injuries, Simpson announced that his upcoming album and live shows “have to wait.” That said, the pop star punched out on some notes of positivity.

“I’ve got some work to share while I’m down for the count. You can’t hold me down! I’ll be back stronger,” he promised. He also added that he “still shot the music video,” despite the gruesome injury.

Pop singer Cody Simpson in 2024. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Back in May, the “Baby Blue” singer learned the hard way that ignorance isn’t bliss, explaining his vocal hemorrhage was caused by “singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had.” His doctor’s orders were a pop star’s worst nightmare: being “prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding a surgery which demands a much longer recovery process.”

Here’s hoping the young pop star is walking, talking, dancing, and singing for fans ASAP…