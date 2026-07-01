Olympic Icon Sues Ex, Alleges $385K in Damages

Olympic icon Apolo Ohno is now suing his ex Anna Pham for $385,000 in damages after failing to return his things following their break-up.

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According to TMZ, Ohno claimed in his lawsuit that Phem has hundreds of his personal and business items. She is now refusing to give them up. Among the items are electronics, apparel, a firearm, and even computer hard drives.

Ohno’s legal team claimed that although the relationship ended in 2023, the duo remained friends throughout 2024.

However, in October 2025, Ohno sent Pham a message on Instagram requesting the Olympic medals. Although she returned the medals, Ohno said she didn’t give up the rest of his items.

While speaking to TMZ, Pham claimed that Ohno was willing to allow her to return his items on her own terms. He allegedly told her that he would pay for all of it.

Ohno Previously Opened Up About Having ‘Loss of Identity’ Following the End of His Speed Skating Career

Years after his competitive speed skating career ended, Ohno opened up about the struggles with “loss of identity.”

“There really is a kind of riveting embrace of this loss of identity that occurs,” he explained during an interview with The Spun earlier this year. “Which I believe is highly correlated with the longer an athlete stays in a sport, the more successful that they are at that sport — that this is their purpose.”

Despite his identity woes, Ohno has no regrets.

“I couldn’t have envisioned a life more filled with these incredible experiences that have occurred,” he stated. “And also the immense challenges of transitioning beyond the world of sport.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ohno recalled his first Olympic final, which took place six months after the September 11 attacks.

“The country was living in a very volatile and insecure, at least psychological, place,” he recalled. “People were unsure if we should host the Olympic Games.”

He also said, “It was the first time in my professional career where I switched from ‘me’ to ‘we’ because of this cultivation and unification around America, and the flag, and wanting to celebrate sport as this beautiful expression of perseverance in getting back up when you’re knocked down.”